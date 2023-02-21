The Yellowjackets defeated Wells 57-37 in their Friday tiebreaker game to secure a third-place spot in the district. They will play the Leggett Pirates in a Bi-District playoff game on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Crockett High School.
Laneville looked solid throughout their tiebreaker game, going 13-7 after the first quarter, slowing down a bit with 8-9 in the second and charing back 22-5 in the third.
Adolfo Martinez came away with 20 points, five rebounds, two steals and two assists. Jamorian Williams made 17 points, 12 rebounds and two assists. Deandre Thomas got nine points, 14 rebounds, two steals and six assists. Matthew Johnson made six points, six rebounds, one steal and two assists. Victor Hernandez added five points, nine rebounds, one steal and two assists.
The Yellowjackets went 9-5 in district play.
Other area teams playing their Bi-District games on Tuesday are Tatum, West Rusk and Overton. The Tatum Eagles will play Sabine in Longview, the West Rusk Raiders will play Daingerfield in Winona and the Overton Mustangs will play McLeod in White Oak.