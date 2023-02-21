Laneville Yellowjackets

Laneville Yellowjackets

 Courtesy Photo

The Yellowjackets defeated Wells 57-37 in their Friday tiebreaker game to secure a third-place spot in the district. They will play the Leggett Pirates in a Bi-District playoff game on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Crockett High School.

Laneville looked solid throughout their tiebreaker game, going 13-7 after the first quarter, slowing down a bit with 8-9 in the second and charing back 22-5 in the third.

