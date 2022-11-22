The Laneville Yellowjackets opened their season with a dominant 85-54 win over Tyler Classical Academy (TCA) on Friday night. They followed that up with another win on Monday afternoon, defeating Zavalla 82-56.
The Yellowjackets led the whole game on Friday, spurred on by an enthusiastic home crowd in the stands. The TCA Eagles only stayed within a few points of them in the first quarter, after which the Yellowjackets surged ahead. They scored 35 points to TCA’s six in the second. Throughout the third and fourth quarters, they maintained a comfortable 20 to 30 points scoring cushion, despite the fourth quarter being TCA’s highest scoring one of the night.
“It’s good to get that first one out of the way,” head coach Tracy Kincade said after Friday’s game. He added that it’s a relief for the players to get out and see some different color uniforms after weeks of just practicing against each other.
The Yellowjackets are a youthful team with only three seniors and Kincade said he was pleased that both their older and younger players got plenty of work in. He mixed in the younger players with the more experienced ones and by the final quarter it was mostly freshmen playing to close out the game.
Against TCA, senior guard Deandre Thomas and junior guard Victor Hernandez led the team offensively scoring 14 points each. Close behind were sophomore guard Matthew Johnson and junior guard Adolfo Martinez, who each recorded 12 points.
The Yellowjackets similarly led their whole game against Zavalla on Monday. Their strongest performance came in the first quarter with 26 points over Zavalla’s 14. In the last three quarters the Yellowjackets were consistent, adding 19, 18 and 19 for their 82-56 finish.
Martinez was the Yellowjackets’ scoring leader against Zavalla with 23 points. Thomas was a close second with 19, and Johnson and junior post Jamorian Williams both added 11 points.
The Yellowjackets will take a break over the Thanksgiving holiday and are due to play Trinidad at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29 at home.