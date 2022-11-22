The Laneville Yellowjackets opened their season with a dominant 85-54 win over Tyler Classical Academy (TCA) on Friday night. They followed that up with another win on Monday afternoon, defeating Zavalla 82-56. 

The Yellowjackets led the whole game on Friday, spurred on by an enthusiastic home crowd in the stands. The TCA Eagles only stayed within a few points of them in the first quarter, after which the Yellowjackets surged ahead. They scored 35 points to TCA’s six in the second. Throughout the third and fourth quarters, they maintained a comfortable 20 to 30 points scoring cushion, despite the fourth quarter being TCA’s highest scoring one of the night.

