The Laneville Yellowjackets traveled to Groveton High School where they faced Centerville for their District 27-A opener and came away the victors 51-40 on Thursday night.

“Not our best effort but wins are hard to achieve,” said head coach Tracy Kincade. “We missed several shots we generally make and we had some defensive breakdowns. We’re happy to get the win.”

Tags

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription