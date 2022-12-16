The Laneville Yellowjackets traveled to Groveton High School where they faced Centerville for their District 27-A opener and came away the victors 51-40 on Thursday night.
“Not our best effort but wins are hard to achieve,” said head coach Tracy Kincade. “We missed several shots we generally make and we had some defensive breakdowns. We’re happy to get the win.”
The close game had Laneville holding small leads after each of the first three quarters, 12-10, 25-20 and 33-30. The fourth quarter was their highest-scoring one with 18 points.
Scorers for the Yellowjackets this game were Victor Hernandez (13), Matthew Johnson (13), Adolfo Martinez (11), Jamorian Williams (10), Deandre Thomas (2) and Joseph Clark (2). Rebound leaders were Williams (13), Hernandez (10, Martinez (5), Thomas (4) and Johnson (3).
Laneville’s overall record is now 6-2 and they are 1-0 in district play. They will play Mt. Enterprise in a non-district game at home at 6 p.m. on Monday.