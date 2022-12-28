Tatum Eagles, Lady Eagles compete in Tenaha Tournament
The Laneville Yellowjackets traveled to Troup High School for the non-conference Glen Evans Classic tournament and grabbed a 50-45 victory for their first game against the 3A Winona Wildcats early Tuesday morning.
Despite a very strong first quarter which finished with the Yellowjackets leading 21-8, they had a close fight with the Wildcats for the remainder of the game. Their offensive efforts struggled in the second quarter where they scored five points to the Wildcats’ 12. Quarter three saw the Wildcats tie it up twice, first at 29-29 and again at 31-31.
The Yellowjackets took back control to finish the third quarter with a small 35-32 lead and outscored Winona 15-13 in the final quarter to secure the win.
The top scorer for Laneville was Jamorian Williams with 16 points. He also netted the most rebounds with nine. Other scorers for the Yellowjackets were Adolfo Martinez (14), Victor Hernandez (12), Matthew Johnson (six) and Joseph Clark (two). Contributing more rebounds were Hernandez (seven), Deandre Thomas (five), Martinez (four), Lamarion Rodriguez (one) and Matthew Johnson (one).
As of Tuesday morning's game the Yellowjackets are 8-6 for the season and 1-0 in district play. Their next tournament game is at 5 p.m. Tuesday evening against New Summerfield. They will play twice more on Wednesday, first against Troup at noon and lastly against Harleton at 5 p.m. Team plaques for first, second and third place will be awarded on Wednesday as well as six All-Tournament winners, one Top Defender and one MVP.
In other area basketball action, the Tatum Eagles and Lady Eagles traveled to participate in the Longview Orthopedic Holiday Hoops tournament, hosted by four different high schools beginning Tuesday morning. After staying neck and neck with the Flatonia Bulldogs throughout the game, the Eagles finished with a close 60-64 loss while playing at Tenaha High School early Tuesday afternoon. They will move on to the consolation bracket with a 9 p.m. Tuesday game against the Huntington Red Devils.
The Lady Eagles triumphed over the Cooper Dogettes 69-65 early Tuesday afternoon. They will stay in the winner bracket and play again at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday morning at Joaquin High School. Their opponent will be Neches.