The Laneville Yellowjackets collected a third-place plaque after wrapping up their two-day Glen Evans Classic Tournament at Troup on Wednesday evening. They played shorthanded and lost their second and third games against New Summerfield and Troup, but their 33-15 victory over Harleton secured their place in the standings.

“It’s always difficult to get kids to commit over the holidays to games because of family plans and vacations they have made,” said head coach Tracy Kincade. “I’m proud of our team and the players that decided to stay and grind it out for a third-place finish.”

