The Laneville Yellowjackets collected a third-place plaque after wrapping up their two-day Glen Evans Classic Tournament at Troup on Wednesday evening. They played shorthanded and lost their second and third games against New Summerfield and Troup, but their 33-15 victory over Harleton secured their place in the standings.
“It’s always difficult to get kids to commit over the holidays to games because of family plans and vacations they have made,” said head coach Tracy Kincade. “I’m proud of our team and the players that decided to stay and grind it out for a third-place finish.”
Out of the seven players who participated for their final two games on Wednesday, two were freshman who’d played only limited minutes up until then. “We had to change up the style we play to give our kids a chance to win some games and we managed to do that,” Kincade added.
Jamorian Williams was named one of six All Tournament players. In the Harleton game, Williams scored eight points and contributed five rebounds, four blocks, one steal and one assist.
Adolfo Martinez made three 3-point field goals for nine points and also had eight rebounds, four steals and five assists. Other scorers against Harleton were Lamarion Rodriguez (six), Matthew Johnson (eight) and Deandre Thomas (two). Thomas also had four rebounds, three steals and one assist. Johnson contributed three rebounds, five steals and one assist.
The Yellowjackets will resume district play with a home game against Apple Springs at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.