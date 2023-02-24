The Laneville Yellowjackets fought hard to a 68-79 loss against Leggett in their Bi-District championship game on Tuesday.
Laneville led 19-12 after the first quarter but a strong second quarter performance earned Leggett a 36-31 lead by the half. The Yellowjackets stayed close on the scoreboard but were ultimately overmatched 18-19 in the third and 19-24 in the fourth.
Top scorers for Laneville were Adolfo Martinez (24), Jamorian Williams (21), Matthew Johnson (seven), Deandre Thomas (six) and Lamarion Rodriguez (six). Martinez also made one rebound, two steals and four assists. Williams got 10 rebounds, one steal and three assists. Johnson made six rebounds and one assist. Thomas made eight rebounds and five assists.
Head coach Tracy Kincade said it was an up and down season all year for the team and he’s pleased with what they accomplished this year.
“We grew a lot as the season went along. We had people step into roles that they haven’t had to in the past,” Kincade said. He noted the strong performances all season by Martinez and Williams who turned into their best players this year as underclassmen. “I knew they would be good players for us. They stepped up big time.”
As for next year, Kincade says there’s a lot to look forward to for the Yellowjackets with a lot of core players returning including four starters. One of their best players, Dee Lewis, will return after being out this season with a knee injury. “He’s been hungry and angry all year,” noted Kincade about Lewis’ enthusiasm to return to the game. Lewis was the MVP of the district in his sophomore year.
“I’m excited about the future and the experience the guys got this year,” added Kincade. “It wasn’t a fairy tale ending but we gained valuable sports and life experiences that will help them as young men in an ever-changing society.”