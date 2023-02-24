Laneville Yellowjackets

Jamorian Williams, Deandre Thomas, Adolfo Martinez and Dee Lewis of the Laneville Yellowjackets during a home game against Slocum on Jan. 10, 2023.

 Staff Photo/Audrey Blaschke

The Laneville Yellowjackets fought hard to a 68-79 loss against Leggett in their Bi-District championship game on Tuesday.

Laneville led 19-12 after the first quarter but a strong second quarter performance earned Leggett a 36-31 lead by the half. The Yellowjackets stayed close on the scoreboard but were ultimately overmatched 18-19 in the third and 19-24 in the fourth. 

