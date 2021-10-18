Laneville XC wins in district meet

The Laneville Yellowjacket cross country team brought home many awards at their district meet on Wednesday. The varsity boys’ team placed second overall and qualified for the regional competition in Corpus Christi on Monday.
Individually, on the varsity boys’ team, Adolfo Martinez placed second, Dee Lewis placed 12th, Matthew Johnson placed 16th, Victor Hernandez placed 17th, Lamarqus Bush placed 23rd, Joseph Clark placed 28th, and DeAndre Thomas placed 32nd.
For the junior varsity boys’ team, Lamarion Rodriguez placed 5th.
On the varsity girls’ team, La’Tiyana Loftis placed 12th.
The junior high girls’ team had Jay’le Session place eighth, Rylie Williams place 13th, and Nevaeh Rodgers place 16th.
The junior high boys’ team also placed second overall. Antonio Cedillo placed second, JJ Hinojosa placed 13th, Christopher Gonzalez placed 16th, Patrick Lister placed 17th, Ramon Hernandez placed 19th, Ben Reitan placed 20th, and Adrian Aki placed 21st.
Laneville competes in UIL’s 1A Region 4 District 27 in cross country. At this district meet, they competed against Apple Springs, Groveton Centerville, Kennard, Leveretts Chapel, Neches, Oakwood, and Wells. If the varsity boys’ team do well at the regional meet, they could advance to the state competition in Round Rock.