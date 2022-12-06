Laneville senior Deandre Thomas was recently offered a track and field scholarship to Wiley College. It is one of several offers the talented, multi-sport athlete has received this year including ones from Graceland and Missouri Valley.
Thomas, currently playing varsity basketball for the Laneville Yellowjackets, regularly competes in shot put and says that this coming track and field season he’s adding discus to his repertoire.
As a junior, Thomas was the Regional Champion in 1A shot put and placed fifth at the UIL State Track and Field 2022 Championships in May in Austin.
“Being a kid from a small town, there are not that many opportunities to compete at the next level,” commented Thomas. “With that being said, I want to say I am blessed. I want to say thank you to my family, teachers, and coaches who have supported me and pushed me to be the best athlete and student that I can be.”
Thomas is still weighing his college options and wants to make his final decision on his birthday on Feb. 11. He said he appreciates the recognition from every school that has reached out to him, and, “Whichever school I decide to commit to will be receiving a DAWG!”