Laneville senior Deandre Thomas was recently offered a track and field scholarship to Wiley College. It is one of several offers the talented, multi-sport athlete has received this year including ones from Graceland and Missouri Valley.

Thomas, currently playing varsity basketball for the Laneville Yellowjackets, regularly competes in shot put and says that this coming track and field season he’s adding discus to his repertoire. 

