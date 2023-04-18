The Laneville junior high track and field team showed out at their District Championship meet on Thursday at Neches High School. They earned five gold medal finishes and 17 top six placements overall.
The junior high girls were the District runner ups and accounted for 12 of the top six placements. Jayle Session became the District Champion in the long jump, triple jump, 100-meter dash and the runner-up in the 200-meter dash.
The boys placed third as a team.
4x100m relay--1, Audrey Gurrola, Amya Carey, Jaylynn Ray, Jayle Session
4x400m relay--6, Jaylynn Ray, Audrey Gurrola, Mackinley Best, Melody Bradberry
Long jump--1, Jayle Session; 6, Amya Carey
Triple jump--1, Jayle Session
100m dash--1, Jayle Session; 3, Amya Carey
200m dash--2, Jayle Session
Discus--4, Mackinley Best
800m run--3, Melody Bradberry
300m hurdles--5, Melody Bradberry
4x100m relay--3, Jose Ramos, Luis Lopez, Ramon Hernandez, Jordan Freeney
4x200m relay--5, Draylon Hunter, Luis Lopez, Jordan Freeney, Jose Ramos
4x400m relay--6, Jeremee Sheppard, Jordan Freeney, Ben Reitan, Ramon Hernandez
800m run--4, Jeremee Sheppard
110m hurdles--2, Ramon Hernandez