The Laneville junior high track and field team showed out at their District Championship meet on Thursday at Neches High School. They earned five gold medal finishes and 17 top six placements overall. 

The junior high girls were the District runner ups and accounted for 12 of the top six placements. Jayle Session became the District Champion in the long jump, triple jump, 100-meter dash and the runner-up in the 200-meter dash.

Tags

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription