AUSTIN - After falling behind 13-3 early in the game, the Laneville Yellowjackets fought back to get within three early in the fourth quarter before No. 1 LaPoynor pulled away for a 64-48 decision in the finals of the Region IV Class A tournament here Saturday.
In the first round, the ‘Jackets downed Waelder 65-49 Friday night.
Laneville finishes the season at 29-7 while the Flyers head to the state tournament at 31-3. It was the Flyers’ third win over Laneville this year as the two regional finalists finished first and second in District 28-A play.
LaPoynor dropped down from AA a year ago and will be moving back up next year.
“I’m very proud of our seniors,” Laneville coach Tracy Kincade, in his first year at the Jacket helm, said after the game. “Those guys have been the backbone of our team all year. They’ve been through three coaches in four years, and I appreciate them stepping up and accepting me like they did. They were awesome.
“LaPoynor is well coached, and I felt going in that whoever won this game would go on to win state. I feel good about our nucleus coming back and we’ve got some younger kids coming up who will help us. I’ve got a feeling we’ll return next year.”
Dameon Brantley led the Jackets in the finals with 25 points followed by Rico Pereles with 11. Jeroderick Arnett and Ladaimis Miller each had four and freshman Deandre Thomas and D.J. Miller finished out the scoring with two points each.
On the win over Waelder, Brantley had 20, Pereles 19, Thomas 12, Jackson 9 and Arnett had five.
Brantley, Pereles, Jackson, Miller and Pedro Ramero are seniors.