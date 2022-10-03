The Full Armor Lady Warriors volleyball team faced King’s Academy at home on Tuesday night, a rematch that ended in a hard-fought loss of three sets, 7-25, 21-25, 11-25.

Set one opened with King’s Academy taking a small but steady lead and the scoreboard stood at 9-4 ten minutes in. After a timeout halfway through, King’s Academy charged ahead to a ten-point lead. The Lady Warriors couldn’t quite get their bearings to turn the tide, leading to the 7-25 finish.

