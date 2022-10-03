The Full Armor Lady Warriors volleyball team faced King’s Academy at home on Tuesday night, a rematch that ended in a hard-fought loss of three sets, 7-25, 21-25, 11-25.
Set one opened with King’s Academy taking a small but steady lead and the scoreboard stood at 9-4 ten minutes in. After a timeout halfway through, King’s Academy charged ahead to a ten-point lead. The Lady Warriors couldn’t quite get their bearings to turn the tide, leading to the 7-25 finish.
Set two was one that the Lady Warriors could say they’re much happier with, despite not winning it. They claimed the first point and midway through it they battled to overcome a six-point lead that King’s Academy had taken. The gymnasium rang with cheers from the home crowd as the Lady Warriors tied it up at 18-18, then bumped ahead 19-18.
Throughout the three sets, the Lady Warriors struggled with overpowering the ball and sending it out-of-bounds too often, which continued to give the talented King’s Academy team the edge. Early errors in set three threw the Lady Warriors off their game and allowed King’s Academy to take command of that final set.
“We tried [to hang on],” said head coach Sarah Warr. “That second set was much more our style than the first and third.”
Warr says that when the team is behind, she tells them to keep trying to get the momentum and energy on their side. “Let the other team earn the points and don’t just give it to them.”
Notable stats of the game went to Adysion Lee (two kills, two blocks), Jordis Stark (five kills, two assists, two digs, 11 blocks), Brooklyn Hornsby (four kills, two digs), Emma Kendrick (nine kills), Adelynn Morris (one kill, 11 assists, one assist block), Abby Scott (two digs) and Olivia Clifton (two kills, two assists).
The Lady Warriors made up for Tuesday’s disappointing performance when they faced took down LEAD Academy at home in three dominant sets of 25-21, 25-18 and 25-11. Top stats of that game belonged to Hornsby (two kills, two digs, one ace), Kendrick (three kills, one solo block, one dig, one ace), Stark (four kills, five solo blocks, two digs), Lee (four kills, two digs), Clifton (one kill, seven assists, two digs) and Morris (one kill, five assists).
Their last district game will be at Tyler HEAT on Monday, Oct. 3 followed by a pick-up game at home against Union Hill on Tuesday, Oct. 4. The season will wrap up with the Northeast Texas Academic and Athletic District Tournament starting on Oct. 6 until Saturday, Oct. 8 at the Colonial Hills Baptist Church in Tyler.