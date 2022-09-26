The Lady Warriors of Full Armor Christian Academy took on Tyler Classical Academy at home on Tuesday and notched their fifth win of the season. The victory was especially poignant as it was Senior Night and a celebration of their lone senior teammate, Brooklyn Hornsby.

Despite being a mostly rookie team, the Lady Warriors showed composure and discipline as they secured their three-set win by decisive margins of 25-8, 25-12 and 25-8.

