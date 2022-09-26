The Lady Warriors of Full Armor Christian Academy took on Tyler Classical Academy at home on Tuesday and notched their fifth win of the season. The victory was especially poignant as it was Senior Night and a celebration of their lone senior teammate, Brooklyn Hornsby.
Despite being a mostly rookie team, the Lady Warriors showed composure and discipline as they secured their three-set win by decisive margins of 25-8, 25-12 and 25-8.
Hornsby, Adysion Lee and Jordis Stark led the team in kills, recording eight, seven and five respectively. Adelynn Morris had 14 assists and Olivia Clifton had seven. Morris, Hornsby and Emma Kendrick led in aces, serving three, two and two respectively.
“I tell them to keep the energy on our side. Keep the momentum going,” said head coach Sarah Warr. “They stay collected. They’ve done really well. I’ve been very impressed with these girls.”
Warr said that they’ve had a volleyball program at Full Armor for a while, but this year’s program is basically a brand new one. They didn’t have a season last year and four of their players had never even played an officiated game before their first match in late August. Despite their inexperience, Warr says that they’ve “had an incredible start.” They won first place in a JV Volleyball Tournament hosted by the East Texas Chargers on September 17. Tuesday’s win over Tyler Classical was their fourth in a winning streak which only ended after a close loss against East Texas Homeschool Sports on Thursday.