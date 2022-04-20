The West Rusk Lady Raiders softball team secured their spot as their district’s champions on Friday after defeating their Rusk County neighbors, the Tatum Lady Eagles, 7-3 in a home match.
Both of the softball teams spent the first inning squaring up to each other, and both scored a run against each other.
Tatum was determined to get ahead in the second inning as they overpowered the Lady Raiders and scored another run, and when the teams switched positions, Tatum maintained rigid defense and did not let any West Rusk batter score a run.
West Rusk got back on their feet in the third inning, though, as they scored a run and tightened their defense on the Lady Eagles. Consequently, the Lady Eagles could not capitalize on an opportunity to score a run.
With the game all tied up, Tatum fought hard to gain a foothold over the Lady Raiders. In the fourth inning, they upheld their defense and slipped past the Lady Raiders on offense to score another run.
However, West Rusk refused to stay down for long. Tatum let their defense down just enough for the Lady Raiders to break through and score four runnings in the fifth inning.
To add insult to injury, the Lady Raiders added one final run in the sixth inning and did not give the Lady Eagles a chance to score a last-minute run.
With scoring, junior Piper Morton recorded two runs and one hit.
Junior Natalie Christy also had two runs and two hits.
Junior Lilly Waddell made one run and one hit.
Freshman Carlie Buckner recorded one run.
Sophomore Kyrsten Price made two hits.
Sophomore Jaimie Jose and Waddell both made appearances as pitchers for the Lady Raiders.
With this win, the West Rusk Lady Raiders remain undefeated in their district and in their overall season. As of press time, West Rusk holds a 13-0 district record and 26-0 overall record.
The Tatum Lady Eagles fall to third place in the district with an 8-4 record
The Lady Raiders come off this win with their last district match this season against the Jefferson Lady Bulldogs on Tuesday night. Results were not avaliable as of Tuesday’s press time.
When the West Rusk Lady Raiders face Jefferson in the first round of district play late last month, they came out victorious 15-5.
On Friday, the Lady Raiders will host Lovelady in a non-district match.
With the district championship decided, the West Rusk Lady Raiders will advance to the playoffs.