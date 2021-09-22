Lady Raiders pay tribute to fallen U.S. soldiers

The West Rusk Lady Raiders represented the 13 U.S. service members who were killed in an attack on Kabul Airport as the United States withdrew from Afghanistan with a display of 13 American flags before their Sept. 14 home district game against Elysian Fields.
As the Lady Yellowjackets warmed up, 13 team members ran a lap around the gym, each carrying an American flag. Science teacher Chuck Atkinson spoke once they completed the lap and lined up on their side of the court.
The Lady Raiders won 3-1 over Elysian Fields. This was their second district win.
In the first set, West Rusk and Elysian Fields fought tooth-and-nail for the win, but the Lady Yellowjackets edged past them, winning 28-26.
This setback did not keep the Lady Raiders down for long, however. In the second set, they left the Lady Yellowjackets in the dust as they leaped ahead with 25-17.
Elysian Fields got back on their feet in the third set, but they could not keep up as West Rusk stormed forward 25-22.
The final set had a similar outcome with the Lady Raiders prevailing 25-21.
West Rusk also traveled to Arp on Friday to play a district match against the Lady Tigers and won 3-0.
Arp and West Rusk grappled with each other in the first set, but the Lady Raiders came out ahead, winning 25-23.
The Lady Tigers started losing their grip in the second set, falling 21-25.
The final set solidified West Rusk’s fate as they dominated 25-8.
The Lady Raiders are now 3-0 in the district.
This week, West Rusk played a non-district home game against San Augustine last night. Results were not available by our publishing deadline. As of our deadline, the Lady Raiders are 20-4 overall in their season record.
West Rusk will also host Jefferson’s Lady Bulldogs for a district match at 4:30 p.m. on Friday. As of our deadline, the Lady Bulldogs are 0-1 in the district.