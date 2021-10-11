Overton’s Lady Mustangs began the second round of district play by hosting Hawkin’s Lady Hawks Tuesday night. The match was a tough battle, and the Lady Mustangs fell 2-3.
This loss bumps their district record down to 5-2 and overall record to 21-10. Hawkins remains undefeated in the district, with a 16-3 overall record.
In the first set, Hawkins raced ahead to the winning 25 points, leaving Overton in the dust at 13 points.
The Lady Mustangs regained their grip in the second set. They fought hard and reached 25 points. Lady Hawks stayed behind at 21 points.
Hawkins was determined to pull ahead in the next set. Much like the second set, both teams battled. But this time, the Lady Hawks arrived at 25 points while Overton was at 20 points.
The Lady Mustangs refused to stay down for long, but Hawkins was not going to let them even out the score easily. They fought tooth and nail for the win, but Overton pulled ahead, winning 26-24.
In the final set, the Lady Mustangs slipped up and fell short to Hawkins. The score was 15-5.
The most notable players from the Lady Mustangs are Mary Fenter, Kaley McMillian, Chloe Laws, Kayla Nobles, and Avery Smith.
Fenter had 19 kills and 25 digs.
McMillian had 22 assists, 15 digs, and one kill.
Laws had 33 digs, two blocks, three kills, and one ace.
Nobles had seven kills, three digs, and one block.
Smith had 26 digs, two kills, and three aces.
Overton also traveled to Carlisle Friday evening, but results from the match were not available by press time.
This week, the Lady Mustangs will hit the road to play against Big Sandy at 6 p.m. on Tuesday and Union Hill at 4:30 p.m. on Friday. During the first round of district play this season, Overton won 3-0 against both teams.