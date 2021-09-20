Overton’s Lady Mustangs bounced back with a 3-0 win in a district match against the Carlisle Lady Indians on Tuesday. The Lady Mustangs are now 1-1 in the district, losing their season opener to the Hawkins Lady Hawks. For the Lady Indians, this game was their season opener, so they are 0-1 in the district and 1-9 overall.
In the first set, Overton raced ahead to the winning 25 points as Carlisle trailed behind with 15 points.
The Lady Indians regained their confidence in the second set, but the Lady Mustangs made it to 25 first. The score was 25-20.
Overton overpowered the Lady Indians again in the final set, winning 25-11.
The Lady Mustangs are now 17-10 in their overall season record.
Overton’s notable players were Mary Fenter, Kaley McMillian, Chloe Laws, and Kayla Nobles.
Fenter had 10 kills, 12 digs, one block, two assists, and two aces.
McMillian had 19 assists, 18 digs, six kills, and three aces.
Laws had 13 digs, nine kills, and two aces.
Nobles had seven kills, three digs, two assists, and six aces.
In Overton’s season opener last week, Hawkin’s Lady Hawks defeated them 3-0.
In the first set, Hawkins made a statement on the court as they left the Lady Mustangs behind. The final score was 25-16.
The second set was much like the first with the Lady Mustangs falling to the Lady Hawks. The final score of 25-13.
In the final set, Overton was unable to recover and lost 15-25.
Overton traveled to Big Sandy Friday evening for a varsity district match against the Lady Wildcats. Results were not in before our publishing deadline.
Carlisle hosted Union Grove’s Lady Lions on Friday evening for a district match and hosted the Union Hill Lady Bulldogs on Saturday evening. Neither results were available before our publishing deadline.
Next week, Overton will take on Union Hill on Tuesday in a non-district match. Carlisle will travel to Leverett’s Chapel on Tuesday for a district match against their Lady Lions and host Hawkins Lady Hawks on Friday.