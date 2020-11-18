The Overton Lady Mustangs started their ladies' basketball season last week on a rough note. Their first opponent of the season was the Martinsville Pirates in a non-district home game last Tuesday night, where the Mustangs regrettably lost 25-33.
Though the night was a loss, the ladies still played incredibly well, with Alex Brown scoring 9 points on her own and Lexi Jackson claiming 7 rebounds during the game.
In the second game of the Mustangs season, the Lady Mustangs took on the Zavalla Eagles in their first away game. The Mustangs took another loss to their season with the Lady Eagles taking the win that Friday night.
Many ladies tried their hardest to overcome their opponents that night, such as Kaley McMillian, who scored 11 points and secured 6 rebounds. Taleyah Tilley and Lexi Jackson both picked up rebounds for themselves, 12 and 6 respectively.
On Saturday the Mustangs took the fight to the doorstep of the Sabine Cardinals, where the Cardinals massacred them in a disappointing defeat of 20-70. The ladies were unable to overcome the Lady Cardinals defenses and their offensive strategies were a bit more than the Overton Mustangs were prepared for.
Though much needs to be improved upon by the Lady Mustangs there was never a hint of resignation in their eyes. The Mustangs are more than ready to get back out on the court, dying to prove that they can and will win. They geared up to take on the Fruitvale Bobcats this Tuesday night on the Bobcats home court.
The results for that game will come out in a later edition.