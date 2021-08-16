The Overton Lady Mustangs volleyball team set the pace for the season with a tough victory over North Hopkins on Monday in a non-district home game. The team won three out of five sets.
In the first set, the Lady Mustangs bolted ahead to 25-18. But the North Hopkins Lady Panthers gained a foothold and defeated Overton in sets two and three, with 25-23 and 25-15 respectively.
Overton bounced back in the fourth set with a win of 25-22. In the final set, the Lady Panthers once again pulled ahead, leaving the court with a victory 15-9.
The outstanding players on Overton’s team are Mary Fenter, Kaley McMillian, Kayla Nobles, Chloe Laws, and Alex Brown.
Fenter executed 12 kills, 28 digs, two blocks, and one ace.
McMillian did 20 assists, 15 digs, three kills, and five aces.
Nobles had 14 kills, two digs, and one ace.
Laws performed 23 digs and seven aces.
Brown walked away with 28 digs, one kill, one assist, and two aces.
The Lady Mustangs also hosted an invitational tournament Thursday and Saturday. On Friday, the team played against Garrison in a non-district home match.
On the first day of the invitational tournament, Overton scraped past Trinity School of Texas in their first set 26-24. However, Trinity gained the upper hand, and the Lady Mustangs lost their last two sets 21-25, and 11-15, respectively.
But the Lady Mustangs bounced back that same day and defeated Kings Academy 25-17 and 25-15, and Union Hill 25-7 and 25-17.
Results for the Garrison match and the final day of the invitational tournament were not in before our deadline.
As of our deadline, the Lady Mustangs are 3-1 so far this season.