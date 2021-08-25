Lady Mustangs finish strong in North Hopkins tournament

Overton’s Lady Mustangs competed in an invitational volleyball tournament on Thursday and Saturday in North Hopkins and went home with a 10-7 overall season record. Thursday’s matches used pool play, and Saturday switched over to bracket play. The Lady Mustangs won their bracket.
During pool play, the team defeated the Yantis Lady Owls 2-0. The Lady Mustangs bolted ahead of the Lady Owls in both sets, scoring 25-19 and 25-12, respectively.
Their next opponent, Trenton’s Lady Tigers, fought hard in the first set, but Overton was victorious 25-23. In the second set, the Lady Mustangs won 25-18.
Overton fell short against Prairiland’s Lady Patriots 0-2. Prairiland won both sets 25-12 and 25-16, respectively.
Notable players from pool play are Mary Fenter, Kaley McMillian, Chole Laws, Alex Brown, and Kayla Nobles.
Fenter had 12 kills, 31 digs, three blocks, and four aces.
McMillian had 22 digs, 30 assists, eight kills, and two aces.
Laws had 30 digs, eight kills, one block, and seven aces.
Brown had 51 digs, four kills, one block, and seven aces.
Nobles had seven kills and six digs.
On Saturday’s bracket play, the Lady Mustangs started the day with a match against the 4A Farmersville Lady Farmers. Overton fell short in the end, losing both sets 10-25 and 11-25, respectively.
However, Overton turned the day around in the next match and was victorious against Fruitvale. The Lady Mustangs won both sets 25-15 and 25-15.
The Lady Mustangs won the consolation bracket in their final match against Avery’s Lady Bulldogs. Overton prevailed 25-19 in both sets.
Outstanding players from bracket play are Fenter, McMillian, Laws, Nobles, Brown, Avery Smith, and Makayla Gurley.
Fenter had 27 kills, 42 digs, and three aces.
McMillian had 23 digs, 31 assists, five kills, and two aces.
Laws had 49 digs, six kills, one block, and five aces.
Nobles had 10 kills, two blocks, and five digs.
Brown had 46 digs, five kills, and four assists.
Smith had 42 digs, two assists, two aces, and one kill.
Gurley had 27 digs and one ace.
The Lady Mustangs also hosted San Augustine on Tuesday evening, but results were not available before our publishing deadline.