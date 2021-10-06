Overton’s Lady Mustangs hosted the Leverett’s Chapel Lady Lions Friday night and took home a victory in all three sets. This game bumps up their district record to 5-1 and overall record to 21-10.
For the Lady Lions, their district record falls to 2-4.
This match concluded the first round of district games.
In the first set, the Lady Mustangs start off strong and race ahead to the winning 25 points, leaving Leverett’s Chapel behind in the dust at 13 points.
The second set was much like the first, as Overton overpowered the Lady Lions. The score was 25-12.
In the final set, Leverett’s Chapel almost found their footing as they put 15 points up on the scoreboard. But they could not keep up as Overton marched forward to 25.
For the Lady Mustangs, the most notable players of the round were Mary Fenter, Kaley McMillian, Chloe Laws, Alex Brown, Kayla Nobles, Makayla Gurley, and Avery Smith.
Fenter had eight kills, 12 digs, two blocks, and two aces.
McMillian had 22 assists, two kills, eight digs, and six aces.
Laws had 10 digs, three kills, and four aces.
Brown had nine digs, seven kills, and one assist.
Nobles had seven kills.
Gurley had 20 digs, two kills, and eight aces.
Smith had 12 digs, one kill, and one ace.
On the other side of the court, Leverett’s Chapel’s most notable players were Gracie Warren, Ashilia Smith, Jalynn Peery, Jasmin Chavez, and J. Avalos.
Warren had three kills, five digs, and two assists.
Smith had three kills and two assists.
Peery had three kills, two digs, and two assists.
Chavez had seven digs and one kill.
Avalos had 11 digs and one assist.
The Lady Lions and the Lady Mustangs will face off again in the final district game this year. Overton will host them later this month.
Overton also hosted Hawkins for the second round of district on Tuesday, but results are not available as of press time.
Leverett’s Chapel traveled to Union Grove on Tuesday. However, results were also not available as of press time.
Next week, the Lady Lions will take a break on Friday and be back on the court to host Hawkins at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.
The Lady Mustangs will travel to Carlisle and take on the Lady Indians at 4:30 p.m. on Friday. On Tuesday, they will travel to Big Sandy.