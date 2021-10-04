Overton’s Lady Mustangs traveled to Union Grove Tuesday evening and survived a tough fight against the Lady Bulldogs. Overton won 3-2. This match improves the team’s overall record to 20-10 and district record to 4-1.
In the first set, the Lady Mustangs struggled to find their footing. Union Grove took advantage of this and raced past them, winning 25-18.
The second set saw improvement from Overton, but it was close. Both teams fought tooth and nail for the win, but the Lady Mustangs came out ahead with a 26-24 win.
The Lady Bulldogs appeared to lose their confidence in the third set as they slipped behind and fell 20-25 to Overton.
The fourth set was much like the nail-biting second set. Both teams fought hard, but Union Grove got back on their feet and jumped past the Lady Mustangs 25-23.
With one more win for either team to secure the victory, both teams fought for the leading score. Overton came out on top with 15-12.
Outstanding players from the Lady Mustangs are Mary Fenter, Kaley McMillian, Chloe Laws, Kayla Nobles, and Avery Smith.
Fenter had 15 kills, 25 digs, one block, and two aces.
McMillian had 20 digs, 30 assists, four kills, one block, and six aces.
Laws had 21 digs, 11 kills, two blocks, one assist, and four aces.
Nobles had nine kills and two blocks.
Smith had 30 digs and four aces.
Overton also hosted the Leverett’s Chapel Lady Lions on Friday to complete their first round of district play. Results were not available as of press time.
Beginning round two of district play, the Lady Mustangs will host Hawkins Lady Hawks at 6 p.m. on Tuesday. In the first round, Overton fell 3-0 to the Lady Hawks.