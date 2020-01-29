KILGORE - Jerkasia Anthony scored all of her 19 points in the second half, including nine in the fourth quarter and seven in overtime to propel the Lady Lions to a 52-50 district win over rival Kilgore Friday night.
It was a seesaw battle from the get go as the Lady Lions jumped out to an 11-2 first quarter lead, aided by Tricia Spriggs’ seven points.
But Kilgore started to warm up in the second period outscoring Henderson 19-7, for a 21-18 lead.
Henderson kept within striking distance by the end of the third quarter trailing by only six points, 34-28.
Anthony hit a three-pointer at the buzzer from way behind the arch to fire up her team and the crowd.
Anthony got hot and the Henderson defense became stingy.
Anthony tied the game at 43-all with a bucket and was fouled with under a minute to play in regulation. She missed the charity shot to complete the three-point play.
Taylor Helton hit a field goal, was fouled and also missed the free throw.
Fortunately for the Lady Lions, Kilgore only managed to hit the front end of two different free throw plays, leaving the contest tied at 45-all.
Both teams were in the double-bonus situation, meaning that all fouls would be two shots at the charity stripe.
Kilgore took a brief 47-45 lead, but Ty’esha Mosley tied the game at 48-48.
Kilgore went cold from the field hitting only two shots out of 13 total.
The Henderson defense was unyeilding, but not overly aggressive as Kilgore only went to the free throw line three times. They had already made 23 tips, converting 14 of them.
Henderson was a chilly 4-for-16.
Henderson has the sweep of the season series as they defeated Kilgore 42-34 back in December.
Henderson will host Gilmer Friday.
The Lady Lions are battling for the final playoff spot with Kilgore, Spring Hill and Cumberland, but own the tie-breaker now over Kilgore.
Box Score
HHS 11 07 10 17 8 - 52
KHS 02 19 13 11 6 - 50
Henderson (52) Anthony 19, Spriggs 12, Mosley 6, Roquemore 4, Helton 8, Hakrless 5.
Kilgore (50) Thomas 13, Hooper 7, Cotton 4, Roy 5, Anderson 10, Abercrombie 12.