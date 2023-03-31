JACKSONVILLE, Texas—The Lady Lions rebounded after a rough first half to outlast the Lindale Lady Eagles 3-2 in overtime in the Area Championship playoff round in Jacksonville on Tuesday.
The first period saw the Lady Lions fall behind by two goals and coach Oscar Guevara explained, “We just didn’t play like we normally play. We slacked off and Lindale took advantage of that.”
The girls looked resolute marching back onto the field, determined to correct those mistakes. “Coming back from being down 2-0 at halftime, it says a lot about their skill and their character,” said Guevara.
About midway through the second period, Jordan Williams lobbed the ball into the net amid raucous cheers from the Henderson crowd who had driven out to Jacksonville’s Tomato Bowl to support the team. The scoreboard stayed 2-1 until there were mere minutes left on the clock. The mood turned increasingly urgent as opportunities to score came and went and still Lindale had the lead.
The big moment came when a foul granted Henderson a free kick, and Williams was up to the challenge. She took a few seconds to steel herself before gracefully sending the ball past the Lindale keeper’s grasping hands.
“That’s why she’s the top scorer,” said Guevara with a smile after the game.
“I felt like I just needed to score because the team was waiting on me,” said Williams about how she handled the pressure. “It’s my second game back after being out for two weeks, and my ankle’s still not healed yet but I had to push through.”
It was Williams coming through in clutch again in overtime, scoring a goal at the end of the first period. For the third time that night teammates swarmed her in celebration.
The Lady Lions’ defense held for the rest of overtime to secure the narrow victory.
Coming up next is the Regional Quarterfinal playoff game against Jacksonville to be played on Friday at Whitehouse’s Wildcat Stadium. The powerhouse Jacksonville team has only lost one game all season and was undefeated in their district.