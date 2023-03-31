JACKSONVILLE, Texas—The Lady Lions rebounded after a rough first half to outlast the Lindale Lady Eagles 3-2 in overtime in the Area Championship playoff round in Jacksonville on Tuesday. 

 The first period saw the Lady Lions fall behind by two goals and coach Oscar Guevara explained, “We just didn’t play like we normally play. We slacked off and Lindale took advantage of that.”  

