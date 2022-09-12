The Henderson Lady Lions varsity volleyball team dominated their last non-district game of the season with a three-set win, 25-12, 25-16, 25-13, over Garrison on Tuesday night. They brought an intensity to the match that’s been their brand all season, and the Lady Lions look more than ready for the start of their district games on Friday.
The first set saw the Lady Lions taking charge early. Buoyed by their teammates’ emphatic cheers from the stands, their bold attacks carried them to a quick 25-12 win.
Garrison was looking for a comeback in set two and they managed to slow the Lady Lions’ momentum briefly. The two teams stayed roughly even until a timeout halfway through the set, after which the Lady Lions shook it off and leaped ahead again for a 25-16 finish.
Some of the longest rallies occurred in set three, with the ball flying from court to court amid louder and louder cheers. Like the first set, the Lady Lions held on to a comfortable lead throughout and maintained their composure to secure their final 25-13 victory.
Standout stats posted by the Lady Lions for the match included: Camille Freeman (28 assists, four kills, eight digs), Kara Washington (13 kills, 10 digs, two aces), Abbey Everitt (20 digs, three aces), Nolyn Norris (nine kills, six digs, two aces), Kate Charlo (five kills, three assists), Addison Standley (six kills), Ty’Ra Mosley (three kills, two aces), and Tara McNew (six digs, two aces).
“I’m very happy with their performance,” said head coach Keasa Bonds. “It was consistent, all across the board. Everybody pulled their weight and did their part.”
From the start of the season the Lady Lions have played with a fervor inspired by Bonds’ and assistant coach Crystal Mills’ team chants. “High energy. That’s what we do, what’s what we bring,” Bonds said.
Their solid performance on Tuesday night has Bonds and the team feeling confident about their district games. “We’re going to do really good!” said Washington.
Their season record stands at 13-13.
The Lady Lions’ traveled to Gilmer on Friday night for their first district game.