The Henderson Lady Lions varsity volleyball team dominated their last non-district game of the season with a three-set win, 25-12, 25-16, 25-13, over Garrison on Tuesday night. They brought an intensity to the match that’s been their brand all season, and the Lady Lions look more than ready for the start of their district games on Friday.

The first set saw the Lady Lions taking charge early. Buoyed by their teammates’ emphatic cheers from the stands, their bold attacks carried them to a quick 25-12 win. 

Tags

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription