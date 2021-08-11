Lady Lions volleyball kicks off the season

Henderson’s Lady Lions volleyball teams played against Harmony in a season opener game last night at Harmony High School. The junior varsity B team played at 4:30, the junior varsity A team played at 5:30, and the varsity played at 6:30. Results were not in before our deadline.
The varsity team will also be competing in a pool-play tournament at Central Heights High School starting at 8 a.m. on Thursday and last through Saturday. Saturday’s game play will switch to a bracket-play style, determined by how the teams score in pool-play.
The Lady Lions spent the summer strengthening their skills through camps, scrimmage games at Marshall and Winona, and team bonding events like cake decorating and painting.
Last year, the varsity Lady Lions lost against Harmony 0-3. They finished the season fifth in the district with 9-16 overall, and 3-9 in the district. The team will play their first district game at the Henderson High School gym on Sept. 10 against Bullard.