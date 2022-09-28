The Leverett’s Chapel Lady Lions defeated Apple Springs in their first district game of the season on Friday. They won in three sets of 25-13, 25-16 and 25-12 in which they made minimal errors and had an exceptional serving game that gave them the decisive edge.
The team recorded the following stats: Jalynn Peery (10 kills, two aces), Jackeline Avalos (three kills, nine aces and 10 assists), Jasmin Chavez (five kills, eight aces and 13 assists), EmmaLeigh Stromman (three kills, four aces) and Jayden Pierceson (six kills, five aces and two assists).