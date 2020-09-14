Coming back from a loss against Central Heights last Friday, the Henderson Lions Varsity volleyball team put the hammer down in their fight against the Cumberland Academy Knights. They served the Knights their defeat on a silver platter with an overall score of 3-1 for the match.
The Lady Lions had traveled to Cumberland’s home court taking with them the determination to secure victory. The Lions ground down the defenses of the Knight’s rather quickly in the first set, safely securing the win by a large margin.
However, during the second set, where the Knights seemed to realize that if no big move was made on their part, the Henderson Lions would sweep the entire match with them. The Knights stepped up their game, going head to head and point for point with the Lady Lions.
Eventually, the Knights pulled ahead by two points, after the second set went into overtime due to the constant back and forth struggle. This singular victory seemed to set a fire in the hearts of the Lions, with the ladies bouncing right back with a vengeance.
During the third and fourth sets, the Lions brought an overwhelming counterattack to the court, having no mercy in their offense. The sets’ scores at the end of the match were 25-18, 24-26, 25-12, and 25-15.
Outstanding ladies of the night were Taylor Helton, Taylor Lybrand, Cora Jimerson, and Micah Castles. Helton took home 9 kills, 2 blocks, and 2 aces. Lybrand followed her with 8 kills and 3 blocks. Castles managed to secure 18 digs and 2 aces, while Jimerson left with 18 assists and 7 digs.
Though these ladies deserve to be recognized for their achievements, it is the hard work, dedication, and teamwork that the Lady Lions have as a whole that contributes to their victories.
The overall record of wins-losses for the Lady Lions is now 9-6, pending Friday’s game results. Those game results will be in the Wednesday edition of The Henderson News.