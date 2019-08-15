The Lady Lions volleyball team dispatched Marshall Friday in the 2019 home opener 25-22, 25-19 and 25-13 in non-conference action.
Cora Jimmerson and Heather Craig led the Lady Lions in scoring with 10 points each. Jimmerson is also the team’s setter and tallied nearly a dozen assists.
The Lady Lions were also involved in a Thursday-Saturday tournament in Longview.
First-year Henderson coach, Cal Goss pointed to a lack of focus and preparation despite the win.
“They’re still learning their pre-game routine, so they got in trouble before we got started because they didn’t do what we’re supposed to do, which is why we started so bad in the first set,” Goss said after the match.
“I think we have figured out a rotation that works well for us. The last two days we’ve played really well,” he said.
Jimmerson also commented from the player perspective about the service game.
“We all come in strong and we try our hardest and hit as hard as we can,” she said.
Set 1
The first set out of the box was a back-and-forth tussle for momentum. Marshall took an early advantage courtesy of some Henderson miscues. Marshall had leads of 14-10 and 18-13, but Henderson battled back.
With the score at 22-18 in Marshall’s favor, Craig served out the match, which included an ace to set the tone.
Analena Tavo had one of her four kills on the night and Jimmerson teamed up with Taylor Helton for a double block for a stuffed kill.
Henderson scored 12 of its 25 points from the offensive side of the net.
Set 2
Henderson took a 6-1 early lead and never looked back.
Marshall struggled with its offense committing a dozen unforced errors.
Tavo had a couple of clean kills and the Lady Lions combined for four service aces. The Lady Lions never scored more than three points by any player thus relying on Marshall to attempt to take the game from Henderson.
The Lady Lions scored 10 offensive points.
Set 3
Now that the Lady Lions had their blood flowing, Jimmerson ripped off the first four points of the set with kills by Tavo and Addison Northcutt. Both hitters would convert one more time each before the set was over.
Henderson scored a match-high 15 points off their serves, but only one service ace.
It was all Lady Lions in this set with leads of 7-1 and 19-9 cruising to the win.
The Lady Lions traveled to the Beckner Tournament today and will play through the weekend. The next home match will be Tuesday, Aug. 27 against Longview Pine Tree with games at 4:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.