LONGVIEW - The Henderson Lady Lions split a recent tri-match, defeating Longview, but losing to state-ranked Beckville.
The Lady Lions defeated Longview in four sets, 25-10, 19-25, 26-24 and 25-16.
The team was led by Cora Jimerson with 32 assists and four aces; Analena Tavo with 15 kills; Heather Craig with 14 kills and seven digs; and Addison Northcutt with four kills, five aces and two blocks.
The Lady Lions lost to Beckville in straight sets 25-18, 27-25 and 25-12.
Henderson was led by Jimerson with 23 assists and six digs; Craig with 10 kills and five digs; and Tavo with eight kills and 12 digs.
The Lady Lions are 4-4 on the season and participated in the Berkner Tournament in Richardson over the weekend.