After playing multiple scrimmages the Lady Lions took a 5-2 win against Troup in their first regular game on Monday.
The Lady Lions led 1-0 after the first inning and Troup tied it up after the second. They went scoreless from the third to fourth innings until the Lady Lions collected three more runs in the sixth and one more in the seventh. Troup added their second run in the sixth.
The Lady Lions’ scorers were Jaci Taylor (one), Charli Bird (two), Addy Davis (one) and Chloe Ellis (one). The Lady Lions’ pitchers Boothe and Ellis struck out five batters each.
Head coach Darriann Resendez says the team is looking competitive right now. They’ve been working through their weaknesses and “are really surrendering to the process of all the things that go into becoming a better team as a whole.” Resendez noted that the team has excellent chemistry and are working hard for each other.
“I have asked a lot of them during the off season and pre-season up until this point and they have answered back positively every time. I am excited to see how far we go.”
Monday’s win against Troup was especially significant for Resendez because Troup’s head coach is also a UT Tyler Softball Alumni. “Win or lose that was an extremely important and respectable game for me because we come from the same past that is UT Tyler Softball and Mike Reed!”