After playing multiple scrimmages the Lady Lions took a 5-2 win against Troup in their first regular game on Monday. 

The Lady Lions led 1-0 after the first inning and Troup tied it up after the second. They went scoreless from the third to fourth innings until the Lady Lions collected three more runs in the sixth and one more in the seventh. Troup added their second run in the sixth. 

