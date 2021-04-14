Several players for the Henderson High Lady Lions soccer team received honors for District 15 4A.
They were:
Randy Hammontree, Coach of the Year
Kiana Warren, Defensive MVP
Jordan Williams, Co Midfielder of the Year
Marin Love, Sophomore of the Year
Ella Wheat, Utility Player of the Year
Marissa Aparico, 1st Team Forward
Josie Arellano, 1st Team Midfielder
Annabelle Orta, 1st Team Defender
Jordyn Lybrand, 1st Team Goalkeeper
Ashlee Rodriguez, 2nd Team Midfielder
Avagail Bazaldua, 2nd Team Forward
Honorable Mention were:
Kirsten Gasaway
Jelesyse Morquecho
Aleece Shuster
Aubani Pace
Consuelo Moncada
Gabrielle Bell
Irene Bazaldua