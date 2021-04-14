Lady Lions

Several players for the Henderson High Lady Lions soccer team received honors for District 15 4A.

They were:

Randy Hammontree, Coach of the Year

Kiana Warren, Defensive MVP

Jordan Williams, Co Midfielder of the Year

Marin Love, Sophomore of the Year

Ella Wheat, Utility Player of the Year

Marissa Aparico, 1st Team Forward

Josie Arellano, 1st Team Midfielder

Annabelle Orta, 1st Team Defender

Jordyn Lybrand, 1st Team Goalkeeper

Ashlee Rodriguez, 2nd Team Midfielder

Avagail Bazaldua, 2nd Team Forward

 

Honorable Mention were:

Kirsten Gasaway

Jelesyse Morquecho

Aleece Shuster

Aubani Pace

Consuelo Moncada

Gabrielle Bell

Irene Bazaldua

 

 

 

