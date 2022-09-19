The Lady Lions varsity volleyball team followed up their first district victory at Gilmer with another win at home over Kilgore on Tuesday, September 13. The dramatic match went four sets, 25-20, 25-16, 23-25 and 25-12.
Set one had a shaky start but a strong finish for the Lady Lions. Kilgore jumped to a five-point lead early on, but once the Lady Lions got focused, they pulled ahead and held a steady lead from that point.
They were just as dominant in set two, shutting down a Kilgore comeback attempt. Kilgore wasn’t giving up, however, and set three turned into a battle. Henderson badly wanted the sweep but they found themselves nipping at Kilgore’s heels. As the energy level in the gymnasium intensified and the cheers grew deafening, it was Kilgore’s determination that won out for the close 23-25 finish.
The Lady Lions weren’t going to let that happen again. After a long chat with head coach Keasa Bonds, they returned to the court ready to lock things down.
“I told them to just stick to the game plan,” said Bonds. “They’d started going off of what we practiced. But we already know what [Kilgore’s] going to do. Nobody’s state-ranked, so it’s not like they’re going to play perfectly. We’ve got to stick to the game plan. Every game.”
The Lady Lions demonstrated some textbook blocking at the net to keep Kilgore’s score down early in set four. And as the minutes ticked by and Kilgore’s energy seemed to dissipate, the Lady Lions’ willpower grew. As Kilgore began making more mistakes, it allowed the Lady Lions to charge ahead for a decisive 25-12 finish.
Standout players included Kara Washington (24 kills, 11 digs, three aces, two blocks), Camille Freeman (34 assists, three kills, six digs, one block), Ty’Ra Mosley (six kills, three aces, three blocks, one dig) and Kate Charlo (six kills, one assist, one dig).
The Tuesday win brings the Lady Lions’ district record to 2-0 and a season record of 15-13. Next up was a match against Carthage at 4:30 p.m. on Friday, September 16 at home.