The Lady Lions varsity volleyball team followed up their first district victory at Gilmer with another win at home over Kilgore on Tuesday, September 13. The dramatic match went four sets, 25-20, 25-16, 23-25 and 25-12. 

Set one had a shaky start but a strong finish for the Lady Lions. Kilgore jumped to a five-point lead early on, but once the Lady Lions got focused, they pulled ahead and held a steady lead from that point.

