After a marathon of a match on Tuesday night, the Lady Lions claimed a stirring victory over the Gilmer Lady Buckeyes that ended with the entire team, JVA and JVB included, rushing the court to hug and scream in delight. The win secured Henderson’s third-place ranking in round two of district play. The match had a late start and went five sets well into the evening, but if the Lady Lions ever got tired they didn’t show it.
Sounding breathless and excited, head coach Keasa Bonds credited the team’s energy and determination for getting them through it. “The second round of district ends with a win at home!” she said proudly. “Now it just feels good to start over.”
Gilmer bounded into an early lead during set one as the Lady Lions looked like they hadn’t gotten their bearings yet. Once they had, they darted ahead to a small lead, one that shrunk perilously near the end of the set. They held it together to claim it with a final score of 25-22.
It was a real back-and-forth for much of set two but the Lady Lions looked shakier as it went on. Gilmer took advantage of that momentum late in the set to win it 25-19.
The intensity amped up in set three as the Lady Lions fought hard to push the night back in their favor. Visible frustration marked their faces whenever they made errors. They were neck and neck with Gilmer throughout and only stumbled at the end, allowing the Lady Buckeyes to snatch a 25-22 victory.
If the spectator’s cheers were loud for set three, they were outdone in set four when the Lady Lions battled against the equally determined Lady Buckeyes to turn the game around. Henderson managed to get to an early seven-point lead only for Gilmer to later tie the game up at 17-17. The Lady Lions would not be deterred and amid deafening screams from their teammates in the stands, they claimed the set with 25-19.
They only needed 15 more points to win the night, a goal that felt so close but could have easily gone Gilmer’s way instead if the Lady Lions were a little less focused. They seized a small lead, pushed that lead past 10 points, fended off a late rally by Gilmer and finally took the last set 15-11.
It was the third time Henderson has faced Gilmer this season and the toughest-fought victory by far. “It’s hard to beat a team twice, and it’s really, really hard to beat a team three times so I’m very proud of our team,” said Kara Washington. “So I’m very proud of our team!”
Outstanding players of the game were Washington (16 kills, three aces, three blocks, 15 digs), Camille Freeman (48 assists, 16 digs, one ace, one block), Addison Standley (12 kills, three digs, one block), Kate Charlo (11 kills, six digs, three blocks), Ty’Ra Mosley (six kills, four blocks, four digs) and Ashlee Rodriguez (three kills, four digs).