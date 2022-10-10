After a marathon of a match on Tuesday night, the Lady Lions claimed a stirring victory over the Gilmer Lady Buckeyes that ended with the entire team, JVA and JVB included, rushing the court to hug and scream in delight. The win secured Henderson’s third-place ranking in round two of district play. The match had a late start and went five sets well into the evening, but if the Lady Lions ever got tired they didn’t show it.

Sounding breathless and excited, head coach Keasa Bonds credited the team’s energy and determination for getting them through it. “The second round of district ends with a win at home!” she said proudly. “Now it just feels good to start over.”

Tags

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription