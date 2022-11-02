Emotions ran high for the Lady Lions on Monday night as their season came to an end with a 3-0 loss against Bullard. The Lady Panthers were a daunting opponent with their undefeated district record but the Lady Lions came to compete, and head coach Keasa Bonds had nothing but praise for them. “The girls played hard. They gave it everything they had. That’s all I can ask for.”
They never made it easy for Bullard, fighting to the finish for each set. The scores came down to 25-14, 25-20 and 25-17. Little errors and going out-of-bounds ultimately kept them from catching up because the Lady Panthers never gave an inch.
Set two was their strongest, though it also saw them losing a pillar of the team when Addison Standley suffered an injury and couldn’t keep playing. They held a small lead three times. Bullard always slowly caught up, tying the scoreboard first at 8-8, 10-10 and 14-14. The final minutes of the set featured some of the longest, most intense rallies with both teams making impressive saves to keep the ball in the air.
In set three the Lady Lions were still determined but couldn’t shake Bullard’s steely confidence. The latter charged ahead and despite Henderson pulling off some scoring streaks in the middle, it wasn’t enough to keep pace.
“I’m really proud of them for finishing fourth in a tough district,” said Bonds as the girls hugged and wiped away tears with friends and family in the packed Arp High School gymnasium. “Making it to playoffs. Being above 500. We finished at 20 and 19.”