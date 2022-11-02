Emotions ran high for the Lady Lions on Monday night as their season came to an end with a 3-0 loss against Bullard. The Lady Panthers were a daunting opponent with their undefeated district record but the Lady Lions came to compete, and head coach Keasa Bonds had nothing but praise for them. “The girls played hard. They gave it everything they had. That’s all I can ask for.”

They never made it easy for Bullard, fighting to the finish for each set. The scores came down to 25-14, 25-20 and 25-17. Little errors and going out-of-bounds ultimately kept them from catching up because the Lady Panthers never gave an inch.

