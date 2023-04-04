The Lady Lions held their own with a very strong Jacksonville team for their Regional Quarterfinal playoff game but came up just short, losing 1-0 in overtime on Friday night.
"We made a switch in the middle that cost us. We got a little too ambitious," noted coach Oscar Guevara. When the game had gone scoreless for so long, the Lady Lions shifted away from their initial game plan for a more offensive strategy during overtime. "We knew that we were going to lose the middle. We were hoping not to give up a shot...and we did."
The Jacksonville Lady Indians struggled to get near the Lady Lions' goal all game, but less than a minute into the second period of overtime they got one past keeper Jordyn Lybrand. Lybrand, who'd made more than one big save already, came within a hair's breadth of saving that one too. It was close enough to graze her fingers as she dove for it.
Henderson's Jordan Williams almost scored late in the second period and again in the first period of overtime. The latter flew past the Jacksonville keeper but unluckily bounced off the goalpost.
After Jacksonville scored, they aggressively defended their goal and the Lady Lions' opportunities to tie it up dwindled until finally, the clock ran out.
The sideline was full of teary-eyed faces as the Lady Lions consoled each other and huddled together for one last post-game chat with Coach Guevara for the season.
"I couldn't have asked for a better group of girls to coach the first time," said Guevara. "The girls played a great season. I don't have any complaints. I'm extremely proud of them. They're a great group of kids."
This was Guevara's first year coaching soccer at the high school level and he led the Lady Lions 16-4-3 record overall.