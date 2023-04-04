The Lady Lions held their own with a very strong Jacksonville team for their Regional Quarterfinal playoff game but came up just short, losing 1-0 in overtime on Friday night. 

"We made a switch in the middle that cost us. We got a little too ambitious," noted coach Oscar Guevara. When the game had gone scoreless for so long, the Lady Lions shifted away from their initial game plan for a more offensive strategy during overtime. "We knew that we were going to lose the middle. We were hoping not to give up a shot...and we did."

