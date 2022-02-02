The Henderson Lady Lions had a slow start against Spring Hill during Friday night’s away game, but they came out on top 39-35 after overwhelming the Lady Panthers in the second half of the match.
With this win, the Lady Lions move to a 5-3 district record and a fourth-place district ranking so far in the season. Spring Hill was bumped down to a 2-8 record and fifth-place district ranking.
In the first quarter, the Lady Panthers gained a foothold as they put nine points up on the scoreboard. Henderson was right behind them with six points.
The Lady Lions could not quite catch up to Spring Hill in the second quarter. The Lady Panthers scored 13 more points, while Henderson lagged behind with 10 points.
After halftime, the tables began to turn. The Lady Lions overpowered Spring Hill and closed the gap between the teams. Both teams were tied 27-27 at the end of the third quarter.
From there, Henderson left the Lady Panthers in their dust as they rushed ahead to add 14 points to the scoreboard and took the win. Spring Hill scored eight points.
Prominent players for the Lady Lions were Jorden Writt, Taylor Helton, Kieara Dunham, Venecia Medford, Taylor Lybrand, and Kara Washington.
Writt led the team with 17 points. She also recorded three assists.
Helton scored eight points and recorded eight rebounds.
Dunham added six points.
Medford contributed five points.
Lybrand scored two points, and Washington added one point.
The Lady Lions also traveled to Cumberland Academy in Tyler to take on the Lady Knights on Tuesday. Results were not available as of press time.
During the first round of district play, Henderson bested Cumberland Academy 56-16. As of press time, Cumberland Academy holds sixth place in the district with a 1-8 record.
Next week, the Lady Lions will finish off district play against the Lindale Eagles with an away game on Tuesday. Despite holding first place in the district, the Lady Lions barely defeated the Lady Eagles 48-47 during the first round of district play.