Lions lose to Kilgore 2-0
Lions lose to Kilgore 2-0
The Henderson Lady Lions’ Friday home game against Kilgore was a must-win in the race for the district title and they prevailed with a single goal in overtime.
The two evenly matched teams went back and forth in regular time which head coach Oscar Guevara likened to a game of chess. “Kilgore is a very good team. They know how we play and we know how they play,” he said. “It just got down to somebody making a great play and somebody making a mistake.”
That moment came with just minutes to spare in the overtime period. Marissa Aparicio delivered an assist to Kirsten Gasaway who finessed it past the leaping Kilgore keeper. Raucous cheers rang throughout the stands as the girls ran triumphantly back down the field to wrap the night up.
Before the overtime period began Guevara told the team that they’d have to fight for the win because Kilgore was not going to hand it to them. “It was them and us.”
The Lady Lions got the win playing shorthanded as their top scorer, Jordan Williams, is recovering from an injury and JV players Kaylin Aveldaño and Shania Deveraux stepped in to help. Williams is expected to return to the field by the Friday home game against Carthage.
Now 10-0-1, the Lady Lions have three more district games left against New Diana, Carthage and Spring Hill. The district championship title is within reach if they win those to stay ahead of Kilgore, who also have three more games on their district schedule.
Meanwhile in Kilgore, the Lions also faced their biggest challenge of the season in a rematch with the first-place, undefeated Bulldogs. Keeper Chris Rocha made four or five saves throughout the night, only missing two.
The Lions are still in the playoff mix with a 6-4-1 record in fourth place. The top three teams will be playing each other as the district season winds down which could give Henderson an opportunity to move up in the standings if they defeat New Diana, Carthage and Spring Hill.
Both the Lions and Lady Lions are playing at home on Tuesday night against New Diana.