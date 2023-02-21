Jacie Boothe

Freshman pitcher Jacie Boothe and senior first baseman Sunny Goen of the Henderson Lady Lions during their game against Latexo on Friday at the Shelbyville Tournament. Against Latexo, Boothe pitched six innings, allowed only two hits and struck out ten.

 Courtesy Photo

The Lady Lions’ varsity softball team collected a handful of dominant wins from Thursday to Saturday last week at the Shelbyville High School Warmup tournament. They went 5-0-1, defeating Rusk, West Sabine, Overton, Nacogdoches and Shelbyville and tying with Latexo.

They opened the tournament on Thursday against Rusk, winning 9-3. Freshman McKenna Moon doubled in the first inning to tie the game at 3-3. Freshman Jacie Boothe hit a grand slam in the third inning and pitched 3.1 innings where she allowed only one hit, striking out six and walking zero. 

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription