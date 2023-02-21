The Lady Lions’ varsity softball team collected a handful of dominant wins from Thursday to Saturday last week at the Shelbyville High School Warmup tournament. They went 5-0-1, defeating Rusk, West Sabine, Overton, Nacogdoches and Shelbyville and tying with Latexo.
They opened the tournament on Thursday against Rusk, winning 9-3. Freshman McKenna Moon doubled in the first inning to tie the game at 3-3. Freshman Jacie Boothe hit a grand slam in the third inning and pitched 3.1 innings where she allowed only one hit, striking out six and walking zero.
Against West Sabine the Lady Lions went 8-2, helped by a solo home run from senior Jaci Taylor and a two-run homer by Booth in the third. Chloe Ellis pitched four innings where she allowed four hits and struck out six.
On Friday they defeated Overton 9-2. Ellis pitched four innings, allowing two hits and striking out eight. Sophomore Kristina Jackson got a two-run homer in the second.
Against it Latexo it turned into an intense pitching duel and the final score was 0-0. Boothe pitched six innings, allowing two hits and striking out ten batters.
On Saturday the Lady Lions went 11-0 win against Nacogdoches. Boothe pitched a one-hit shutout and also got a three-run home run in the third. In the first inning, Taylor hit an inside-the-park home run. Addy Davis, Ellis and Boothe got multiple hits and Charli Bird stole six bases.
For their last game of the tournament the Lady Lions were just as dominant with a 12-0 win over Shelbyville. Ellis pitched a four-hit shutout. Boothe, Davis and Ellis got two hits apiece and Boothe and Taylor got three RBIs.
Next up for the Lady Lions is an away non-district game at Tyler Legacy on Tuesday. The JV will play by 4:30 p.m. followed by the varsity at 6 p.m.