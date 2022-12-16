The Lady Lions’ first district game was decided in its dramatic final seconds when the Spring Hill Lady Panthers got the better of them by one point on Tuesday night.

Area girls varsity teams also played their first district games this week. On Tuesday, the Tatum Lady Eagles defeated Jefferson 67-55, the Overton Lady Mustangs defeated New Summerfield 37-24 and the West Rusk Lady Raiders took down Elysian Fields 54-13 on Wednesday. The Carlisle Lady Indians fell against Douglass 22-76. As of Tuesday the Lady Eagles are 6-6 and 1-0, the Lady Mustangs are 8-8 and 1-0, the Lady Indians are 3-11 and 0-1 and as of Wednesday the Lady Raiders are 10-10 and 1-0. The Mt. Enterprise Galcats will play their first district game against Cushing at 6 p.m. on Friday at home.

