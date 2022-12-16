The Lady Lions’ first district game was decided in its dramatic final seconds when the Spring Hill Lady Panthers got the better of them by one point on Tuesday night.
Area girls varsity teams also played their first district games this week. On Tuesday, the Tatum Lady Eagles defeated Jefferson 67-55, the Overton Lady Mustangs defeated New Summerfield 37-24 and the West Rusk Lady Raiders took down Elysian Fields 54-13 on Wednesday. The Carlisle Lady Indians fell against Douglass 22-76. As of Tuesday the Lady Eagles are 6-6 and 1-0, the Lady Mustangs are 8-8 and 1-0, the Lady Indians are 3-11 and 0-1 and as of Wednesday the Lady Raiders are 10-10 and 1-0. The Mt. Enterprise Galcats will play their first district game against Cushing at 6 p.m. on Friday at home.
In their Tuesday night non-district game, the Henderson Lions boys varsity team grabbed a 49-37 victory on the road against Troup making their record 4-12.
The Lady Lions’ game started close with them grabbing a small 15-11 lead after quarter two and expanding it to 28-21 in quarter three. But in a fourth quarter where they missed too many opportunities to score, the determined Lady Panthers closed in on them. It looked like the Lady Lions were going to seize the win just barely with the score sitting at 37-35 and literally three seconds left. That was all the Lady Panthers needed as it turned out. They squeaked by the defense for a quick layup to send the game into overtime amid raucous cheers from the small Spring Hill crowd and dismayed groans from the home crowd.
In overtime the Lady Panthers scored twice in quick succession and the Lady Lions fought to keep control of the ball. They missed several crucial shots and ultimately ran out of time.
Head coach Crystal Mills cited their missed layups and too many unforced turnovers as what cost them the game. “We’ve got to take care of the ball. We’re still struggling right now so we’ve got to take care of what we can take care of,” she said, saying that’s the meaning behind the team’s mantra this season “Me vs. Me.”
Lady Lions scorers of that game were Anya Jackson (12), Ty’Ra Mosley (10), Marvalous Jacobs (eight), Sur’aya Starling (five), Aysia Murphy (two) and Kyla Tyeskey (one). Jackson got seven steals and four rebounds, Mosley got two steals and two rebounds, Jacobs got five steals and three rebounds and Starling got four rebounds.
As of Tuesday night their record is 4-10 and 0-1 in district play. Their next game will be on the road against Gilmer at 5:30 p.m. on Friday.