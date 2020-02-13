The Henderson Lady Lions are in control of their own destiny.
The 35-29 win over the Cumberland Lady Knights Friday night went along way to securing the fourth and final playoff spot for District 16.
Bullard (10-1), Gilmer (6-1) and Chapel Hill (7-4), according to MaxPreps standing have all secured playoff spots.
Henderson joins Kilgore and Spring Hill will be battling it out for the final spot.
The Lady Lions hold a tiebreaker over Kilgore, haven beaten the Lady Dogs twice this season.
A win Tuesday night would secure at least a share of the fourth spot with some sort of tiebreaker game Friday or Saturday.
In Friday’s victory, just about everyone scored. Taylor Helton led the way with nine points followed by Kei Dunham with seven points. Jerkasia Anthony and Tracia Spriggs each chipped in five points, apiece.
After a rough start with just a pair of free throws in the first quarter, the Lady Lions scored 11 points in each of the final three quarters.
Cumberland was down two players, one to an injury sustained at the Mount Enterprise tourney and the other to concussion protocol for that night.
It was a chilly night for the Lady Lions as they shot a season high 33 free throw attempts, but only hit on 11 of them.
Henderson went 8-for-24 shooting in the second half leading by as many as 11 points early in the third quarter, 21-10.
Henderson traveled to Chapel Hill Tuesday for the regular season finale.
Box Score
CAHS 05040713 – 29
HHS 02111111 – 35
Cumberland (29) DeCampos 4, Scott1, Holloway 11, Crowder 7, Caston 6.
Henderson (35) Medford 2, Anthony 5, Spriggs 5, Dunham 7, Mosley 2, Roquemore 3, Helton 9.