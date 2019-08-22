RICHARDSON - The Henderson Lady Lions competed in a 6A tournament this past weekend going 2-3 with both victories over 6A schools.
The Lady Lions defeated Naaman Forest 25-21 and 25-20.
Cora Jimerson led the team with 11 assists and four digs, followed by Heather Craig with six kills, 11 digs.
The Lady Lions lost to Creekview 25-11 and 25-10
Jimerson again led the Lady Lions with 11 assists and three digs followed by Graig with five kills and 13 digs.
The Lady Lions lost to Duncanville 25-14 and 25-12. Craig led with seven kills and six digs, while Grace Colley had eight digs.
It was a nail-biter against Mesquite West as the Lady Lions came up short in three sets 25-22, 25-23 and 25-20.
Jimerson led with 23 assists and nine digs, followed by Craig with 12 kills, 20 digs and five aces. Addison Northcutt chipped in seven kills and 11 digs.
The Lady Lions defeated Arlington Bowie 25-20 and 25-19. Jimerson had 11 assists, followed by Craig with six kills and six digs. Colley chipped in nine digs and two aces.
The Lady Lions traveled on Tuesday to take on John Tyler.