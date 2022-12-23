The Henderson Lady Lions took to a chilly, foggy field for their second scrimmage of the 22-23 season on Tuesday night where they lost 1-2 to the Palestine Lady Wildcats.
“We’re still a work in progress,” said head coach Oscar Guevara after the scrimmage concluded. “We’ve still got a few more things to work on, but the way we looked today… I’m content for the time being.”
Multiple players had been injured, prompting the team to reshuffle right before the scrimmage and play in different positions they’d never played before. Guevara commended the girls for the effort they gave under those tricky circumstances.
The Lady Wildcats scored their first goal five minutes before the first half of the scrimmage ended and their second goal only minutes into the second half. The former snuck past goalkeeper Jordan Lybrand into the corner and the latter went high over her head after a corner kick. The Lady Lions nabbed their only goal of the evening when Marissa Aparicio broke away from the crowd and charged it in with less than two minutes on the clock.
The Lady Lions went 12-0 in district last year and battled all the way to the regional semifinals in the playoffs. They overcame the talented Palestine team 2-0 in the regional quarterfinals.
Guevara was pleased with the improvement he saw the team make between last week’s scrimmage and this one. “So as long as we keep progressing the way we are, by the time we get to district I’m feeling pretty confident.”
The Lady Lions have one more scrimmage on the road against Sulphur Springs on Dec. 30. Their non-district games will begin with a tournament at Palestine from Jan. 5-7.