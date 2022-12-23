The Henderson Lady Lions took to a chilly, foggy field for their second scrimmage of the 22-23 season on Tuesday night where they lost 1-2 to the Palestine Lady Wildcats. 

“We’re still a work in progress,” said head coach Oscar Guevara after the scrimmage concluded. “We’ve still got a few more things to work on, but the way we looked today… I’m content for the time being.”

Tags

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription