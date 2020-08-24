When the Henderson Lions roar their battle cries get ready for some action. Both the Freshman and Junior Varsity (JV) teams had long battles for their second Home game of the season. The Freshman volleyball team played first on Tuesday with the Junior Varsity coming right behind. The Freshman team won 2 to 1 in the 3 sets.
Starting off with a loss the Freshman girls brought it back after winning the next two sets in a row, ending with the scores of all three sets being 25-27, 25-15, and 25-19. The JV team followed in their footsteps with their victory being 2 to 1 as well.
During the JV game, the girls, unfortunately, seemed to be stuck in a stalemate, with the first set being a loss at 21-25. But the team was able to shake it off and brought the game back in their favor by securing an overwhelming victory in the second set, with the score being 25-14.
In the third set, the JV Lady Lions pushed even more against a desperate Rusk JV team who were trying to overcome the loss of the second set. But that proved futile, as the Henderson ladies snatched victory with their own hands!
The final score for the third set was 25-17, making it the deciding set of the game. An overall victory for the JV volleyball girls just like the Freshman girls. There were many girls who made significant contributions to the JV victory, such as #2 Taylor Dickerson, #9 Kara Washington, and #14 Meg Moores.
These ladies were only able to stand out because of the support of the rest of the ladies. The entire JV team needs a round of applause for working diligently during this point in time, as does the Freshman team.
These ladies will continue to strive forth towards winning their games despite obstacles and the strength of their enemies.