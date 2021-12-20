The Henderson Lady Lions (0-1) kicked off district play against the Chapel Hill Lady Bulldogs (1-0) during a Tuesday night home game. The Lady Bulldogs prevailed 49-37.
This match moves the Lady Lions’ overall season record to 3-7, while Chapel Hill now sits at 5-8.
The Lady Bulldogs gained a foothold in the first quarter as they led three points.
Henderson worked hard to close the gap in the second quarter, but they could not come out on top. By halftime, the score was 20-19 Chapel Hill.
In the third quarter, the Lady Lions fell behind as the Lady Bulldogs swept past them and put 13 more points up on the scoreboard. Henderson added seven.
The Lady Lions could not keep up, and Chapel Hill bolted ahead with 16 points to take the win.
For Henderson, wing Ty’Esha Mosley led the team with 10 points and eight rebounds.
Post Taylor Helton was right behind her with eight points and 13 rebounds.
Wing Kara Washington put seven points up on the scoreboard for the Lady Lions.
Point guard Venecia Medford had four points and six rebounds.
Wing Ty’ra Mosley had three points.
Post Taylor Lybrand had two points and five rebounds.
Guard Jorden Writt had two points.
And wing Kieara Dunham had one point.
Next week, the Henderson Lady Lions are scheduled to compete in a tournament at Hallsville on Monday and Tuesday.
The Lady Lions will continue district play after the holidays by hosting the Spring Hill Lady Panthers at 6:15 p.m. on Jan. 4.