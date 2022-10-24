Henderson Lady Lions Addison Standley

Addison Standley (#5) of the Henderson Lady Lions leaps to hit the ball over the net against Spring Hill during the Lady Lions’ final home game of the season on Tuesday night. Addison recorded six kills and one block throughout the three sets.

 Staff Photo/Audrey Blaschke

Despite a valiant effort the Lady Lions varsity volleyball team couldn’t overcome the number one team in the district and fell 0-3 to Spring Hill in their Tuesday, Oct. 18 game. It was their second district match-up against Spring Hill and the Lady Lions second-to-last game of their regular season. 

Spring Hill set the tone early in the first set, claiming the first three points. The Lady Lions pulled off some impressive kills and tips but hit the ball out of bounds too often to catch up on the scoreboard. Spring Hill kept a comfortable lead and secured the first victory with 25-14.

Tags

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription