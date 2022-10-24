Despite a valiant effort the Lady Lions varsity volleyball team couldn’t overcome the number one team in the district and fell 0-3 to Spring Hill in their Tuesday, Oct. 18 game. It was their second district match-up against Spring Hill and the Lady Lions second-to-last game of their regular season.
Spring Hill set the tone early in the first set, claiming the first three points. The Lady Lions pulled off some impressive kills and tips but hit the ball out of bounds too often to catch up on the scoreboard. Spring Hill kept a comfortable lead and secured the first victory with 25-14.
In set two the Lady Lions were determined to make Spring Hill fight for it. They claimed the first three points but Spring Hill caught up fast. From then on the score went back and forth, both teams tying it up before the other inched ahead. This time it was Spring Hill making a few too many errors to keep them from holding Henderson down. They hit 9-9 on the scoreboard and that was the last time the set was tied as Spring Hill started to take control. The last half of the set was filled with intense, long rallies but not enough of them went the Lady Lions’ way despite some impressive saves and passes. Spring Hill proved a talent for targeting the ball to areas of the court that were just shy of going out-of-bounds, throwing off the Lady Lions’ defense. Once the Lady Lions reached 17 points they seemed to run out of steam because Spring Hill rapidly jumped to 25 points soon after to end the set.
Set three was the toughest fight of all. The Lady Lions lost a lot of ground early on but fought to catch up in the last half, spurred on by the energy of the home crowd. They erased Spring Hill’s seven-point lead but couldn’t keep the momentum going to pull ahead. As the final minutes of the set ticked by and Spring Hill made some mistakes, the Lady Lions felt like they had a chance. But Spring Hill showed why they’re first in the district as they collected themselves for their final five points for a 25-20 victory.
Henderson head coach Keasa Bonds praised the team for playing hard and being competitive against the number 12 team in the state for 4A. Some of the notable stats for the game belonged to Kate Charlo (eight kills, one block, one dig), Addison Standley (six kills, one block), Kara Washington (one ace, four kills, two blocks, 11 digs), Camille Freeman (19 assists, two kills, seven digs) and Abbey Everitt (one assist, 11 digs).
Henderson sits in fourth place in the district and their final game will be at Chapel Hill on Tuesday, Oct. 25. Their playoff spot could be secured depending on the result of Kilgore’s Friday, Oct. 21 game against Gilmer.