Lions take first district loss to Sabine

The Henderson Lady Lions got a decisive 8-0 win over the Sabine Lady Cardinals and the Lions fell to the undefeated Sabine boys team 1-0 on Friday night. The win makes the Lady Lions 3-0 in district play and 5-2-2 overall and moves the Lions to 2-1 in district and 8-4 overall.

Tags

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription