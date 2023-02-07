Lions take first district loss to Sabine
The Henderson Lady Lions got a decisive 8-0 win over the Sabine Lady Cardinals and the Lions fell to the undefeated Sabine boys team 1-0 on Friday night. The win makes the Lady Lions 3-0 in district play and 5-2-2 overall and moves the Lions to 2-1 in district and 8-4 overall.
The Lady Lions did everything they were supposed to according to a very pleased head coach Oscar Guevara. “They played ball today. I’m very proud of them,” he said after the match. The girls executed their game plan, doing on the field everything he’d discussed with them beforehand. He praised their teamwork, and said they still have room for improvement. “But this game was a step forward toward our goal. Sabine was a good team. We just took advantage of the opportunities we created.”
They scored four goals in the first period. Jordan Williams made the first one, assisted by Kirsten Gasaway. Two minutes later, Grace Rucker got the second goal, also with an assist from Gasaway. Williams made goal number three and six minutes before the period ended Avigail Bazaldua added goal four. Less than a minute into period two, Williams got one past Sabine’s goal with another assist by Gasaway. Williams also added goals six and seven with assists by Anna Kate Mansinger. With three minutes left in the match, Helen Bazaldua made their last goal also assisted by Mansinger.
The boys faced a formidable opponent with Sabine, a team that’s won 15 games in a row as of Friday. Head coach Jorge Cardenas said that they had some close calls offensively but couldn’t capitalize on the Cardinals’ red zone.
The Lions are now intensely focused on their upcoming match against their other district rival Kilgore, which will be another big test. That game will begin at 7 p.m. at Lions Stadium, following the JV game. The Lady Lions will play in Kilgore at the same time.