Henderson Lady Lions Softball

The Henderson Lady Lions line up for the national anthem during their Feb. 21 game against Tyler Legacy.

 Courtesy Photo

The Henderson varsity softball team bounced back from an 0-3 loss to Tyler Legacy last Tuesday to defeat Longview 4-1 on the road on Friday.

The game was tied at one at the bottom of the sixth inning when Addy Davis hit a triple. Jacie Boothe laid down a sacrifice bunt for Davis to score, putting the Lady Lions up 2-1. McKenna Moon and KK Brooks followed with singles.

