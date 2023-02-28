The Henderson varsity softball team bounced back from an 0-3 loss to Tyler Legacy last Tuesday to defeat Longview 4-1 on the road on Friday.
The game was tied at one at the bottom of the sixth inning when Addy Davis hit a triple. Jacie Boothe laid down a sacrifice bunt for Davis to score, putting the Lady Lions up 2-1. McKenna Moon and KK Brooks followed with singles.
Chloe Ellis pitched five innings where she gave up two hits, one run and struck out four. She also went two for two at the plate. Boothe took over the pitcher’s mound for the final two innings. She gave up one hit and struck out three to secure the win.
Much of Tuesday’s game against Tyler Legacy was a pitching duel between Boothe and the Lady Raiders’ Sara Eckert.
Boothe pitched 5.1 innings, allowed four hits, struck out four and recorded sixteen outs. Eckert struck out ten of the Lady Lion batters and allowed zero hits over seven innings.
The Lady Lions put a runner in scoring position in the second inning with a sacrifice bunt by Moon but ultimately couldn’t capitalize on it.
Up next for the Lady Lions is the 2023 Ladycat Classic which will run from Thursday to Saturday at Hallsville.