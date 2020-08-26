Last Friday afternoon, starting at 4:30 p.m. Henderson held a dual match with Winona and Center. The Henderson Lady Lions were a tough opponent for these schools, completely dominating the court.
Henderson has been on quite a roll over the past week, winning against the Lady Eagles from Rusk just last Tuesday, on August 18. Then the Henderson Lady Lions rolled into the weekend with a sweeping victory on Friday.
The volleyball dual match was set up where Henderson played against Winona first, taking the initiative in the first set, keeping a strong lead during the game. The ladies applied major concentration and quite a bit of effort to keep the rhythm going.
Eventually, the ladies pulled out the victory with scores for all three sets being 25-12, 25-23, and 25-13. Every lady on the court put in all their effort, fighting with beak and talon to hold onto their momentum from the previous match’s success.
Many ladies on the court had major contributions to the match with Winona, including Taylor Lybrand who finished the match with 11 kills and 4 blocks. Following close behind her was Analena Tavo who finished with 8 kills, 2 blocks, and 2 aces. Cora Jimerson pursued a win quite persistently throughout the match ending with 18 assists, 4 digs, and 2 aces.
In the second match, the Henderson ladies faced off against Center, where they went on to charge into a decisive victory with the sets scores ending up being 25-15, 25-18, and 25-11.
Major players in that match were Taylor Lybrand once again with an amazing 10 kills, 3 blocks, and 2 aces. Camille Freeman came up behind her with 13 assists and 3 aces.
The ladies finished the dual with their foreheads sweating, breaths heaving, but with huge smiles and pumped fists. It was a good dual match with two victorious matches to bring with them into the next day.
On Saturday the Henderson ladies played in another dual match against Waskom and Gladewater. The game started at noon with Waskom and Henderson playing first, with the match being dragged into a fourth set.
The first set with Waskom was a nail-biting close victory for Henderson with the score ending up as 25-22, showcasing a rocky start for the Henderson ladies. In the second set, it was once again a close call, Henderson going into over time for a single determining point, the result being 26-24.
In the third match though Henderson seemed to lose all momentum, creating a very stressful situation for themselves. The set was disappointing for the ladies’ record of sweeping victories in the match, ending with a score of 13-25.
However, the fourth set was a grand struggle, where the Henderson ladies roared into the lead with a score of 25-19, securing the victory for the match.
During the game notable ladies Taylor Helton with 12 kills and 2 blocks, Cora Jimerson with 15 assists and 9 digs, MicahAnne Castles with 19 digs and 4 aces, and Analena Tavo with 10 kills, 10 digs, and 2 blocks.
In the match against Gladewater, the Henderson ladies brought back their momentum with victories in every set. The scores at the end of the match were 25-18, 25-16, and 25-12.
These scores prove that the Henderson ladies were a formidable force on the court, they were determined to shut down Gladewater as much as possible.
The two ladies who helped stop any resistance the most were Taylor Helton and Cora Jimerson. Helton ended the match with 7 kills, 4 blocks, and 2 aces, while Jimerson ended the match with 12 assists, 3 kills, 7 digs, and 2 aces.
With these victories, Henderson’s match record is now 6-3, with the update from this week’s games coming in the next edition.
Tuesday night’s game will be detailed in the next edition as well.