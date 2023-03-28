The Henderson Lady Lions were in fine form for their Bi-District playoff game on Friday, notching a commanding 11-0 win at home over the Trinity Lady Tigers. The boys took on the formidable Jacksonville Indians for their Bi-District match and came away with a 4-1 loss to end their season.
The Lady Lions walked off the field with an air of confidence beside their proud coach Oscar Guevara, who said the long practice period between district games and the playoffs served the team well.
“We worked on some things,” he said. “We knew our passing and our defensive shape needed to improve—getting the ball back. And we worked on our transition from defending to attacking.”
The Lady Lions got on the scoreboard at lightning speed, scoring three goals within the first ten minutes of the game. They scored seven goals in the first period alone, two by Jordan Williams (one solo, one with an assist by Avigail Bazaldua), three by Marissa Aparicio (one solo, two assisted by Williams), one by Kirsten Gasaway (assisted by Jazelin Garza) and one by Avigail Bazaldua (assisted by Williams). In the second period they added four more quick goals. Williams scored twice (assisted by Anna Kate Mansinger and Bazaldua), Gasaway scored once (assisted by Aparicio) and Kate Sabella scored once (assisted by Aparicio).
The Lady Lions are facing Lindale for the Area playoff round on Tuesday at the Jacksonville Tomato Bowl, a game that Guevara says he thinks they’ll be very competitive in. The last time they played Lindale was in a pre-season tournament at Palestine where they came away with a 1-0 win.
The Lindale Lady Eagles were 12-2 in their district and 20-4-3 overall.
Of the boys’ final game, head coach Jorge Cardenas said that they ultimately couldn’t finish on the few opportunities they had and that it’s a reminder to keep working harder. “The guys gave their best tonight but came up short against a good Jacksonville team,” he said. He gave a shout-out to seniors Diego Rivas, Diego Cañenguez, Kris Reyes, Jesus Cabrera, Eric Suarez, Alberto Gonzalez, Jayden Tyeskey and Juan Navarro whose soccer careers at Henderson have come to a close.
“I’m very proud of their work today and throughout this season,” Cardenas said. “Thank you to all the parents and fans for your support this season.”