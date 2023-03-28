The Henderson Lady Lions were in fine form for their Bi-District playoff game on Friday, notching a commanding 11-0 win at home over the Trinity Lady Tigers. The boys took on the formidable Jacksonville Indians for their Bi-District match and came away with a 4-1 loss to end their season. 

The Lady Lions walked off the field with an air of confidence beside their proud coach Oscar Guevara, who said the long practice period between district games and the playoffs served the team well. 

