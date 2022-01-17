The Henderson Lady Lions secured their third district win in a row after Tuesday night’s match against Kilgore’s Lady Bulldogs. The final score was 36-32.
With this win, the Lady Lions move up to a 3-1 district record, with their only loss to Chapel Hill.
During the first quarter, both teams sized each other up, but Henderson gained a foothold as they lead 8-6.
In the second quarter, the Lady Lions held Kilgore back as they added 13 points up on their side of the scoreboard. The Lady Bulldogs lagged behind with seven points.
After halftime, Kilgore came back onto the court for revenge, as both teams scored ten points each in the third quarter.
The Lady Bulldogs tried to overwhelm Henderson in the final quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap. Kilgore added nine points while the Lady Lions scored five.
Notable players for the Lady Lions during this match are Taylor Helton, Jordan Writt, Venecia Medford, Kara Washington, Ty’Ra Mosley, and Kieara Dunham.
Helton led the team as she added 12 points to the scoreboard. She also had six rebounds.
Right behind her, Writt scored 11 points for the Lady Lions and recorded three steals.
Medford and Washington both scored four points each. Medford also recorded four rebounds and two steals.
Mosley contributed three points.
Dunham added two points.
The Lady Lions also ended the first round of district play against the Lindale Lady Eagles Friday night, but results were not available as of press time.
Next week, the Lady Lions will travel to Chapel Hill at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday to kick off the second round of district play, and they will host Bullard at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.
During the first round of district play, the Lady Lions struggled to make a comeback as the Chapel Hill Lady Bulldogs quickly gained the lead in the first quarter and held on to it through the remainder of the game.
However, by halftime, the Lady Lions had almost caught up with the Chapel Hill team. Chapel Hill lead 20-19.
But Henderson could not keep up as the Lady Bulldogs bolted ahead and widened the gap, putting 13 points up on the scoreboard in the third quarter and 16 points in the final quarter. The Lady Lions lagged behind with 7 points and 10 points, respectively.
Despite starting the season with a tough loss, the Lady Lions came back strong with a winning streak.
Friday’s match will be the first time the Lady Lions have faced Bullard in a district game this season. This is also the only match scheduled against Bullard/
Last season, Bullard overwhelmed the Lady Lions with a 57-10 win during the first round of district play and a 47-22 win in the second round.